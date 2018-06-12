For the record: Juvenile reportedly struck by vehicle

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a juvenile who was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

According to Gallia County 911, reports initially came in around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 concerning an alleged dispute on First Avenue by the City Park. Reportedly, the alleged dispute involved two individuals, one of them a juvenile. Callers reported to Gallia 911 that both parties allegedly engaged in a physical altercation prior to one of the individuals in the reported dispute allegedly striking the juvenile with a vehicle.

According to Mason County EMS director Dennis Zimmerman, the patient was transported to Holzer Medical Center by personnel with Mason County EMS.

According to Police Chief Jeff Boyer, as of Tuesday afternoon, the police department is still investigating the incident and is consulting with the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office regarding charges. No charges have been filed, however, a suspect was taken into custody concerning this incident but they were no longer in custody as of press time Tuesday.

