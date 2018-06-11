Planning for ‘River Rec’

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce has set the schedule for entertainment and activities for the upcoming River Recreation Festival.

Opening ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 3, followed by concessions and inflatables at 10 a.m.

Gospel music artists will be on stage from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Each group will have 30 minutes on stage Starting with Covered by Love, the Singing Shafers, Southern Harmony, Victory river Quartet, the Neal Family, and finally the Raineys from 12:30-2 p.m.

The Little Miss and Mister Firecracker Contest will kick off at 2 p.m. after the Gospel Music session.

At 4 p.m. a talent show will start, and is being sponsored by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club in the amphitheater.

From 6-10 p.m. there will be Contemporary Christian Music artists performing on stage, although final details are still being firmed up.

In the park at 7:30p.m. the Ariel Opera House will be presenting Tuba Time.

On Wednesday July 4, the Baby Tot Sparkler Contest will kick of the day at 9 a.m. with registration opening at 7:45 a.m. Concessions and inflatables will open at 10 a.m..

From noon until 3 p.m. there will be country artists on stage featuring James Depre, Bucky Covington, and Branch and Dean.

The Rotary Mile, an annual tradition at River Rec, will start at 3:30 p.m. immediately followed by the Fourth of July Parade at 4 p.m.

Evening entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the amphitheater with Nick Clagg and Briar Williams. They will be followed by Dillon Wade Jarrell at 8 p.m. and Devin Henry at 9 p.m. All of the entertainers Wednesday evening are local artists.

The fireworks will start at 10 p.m. with local artist Paul “Bub” Williams performing immediately afterward.

Each year the River Recreation Festival brings in the fried foods and other delicious items, a staple for the Fourth of July Celebration. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_DSC_0342.jpg Each year the River Recreation Festival brings in the fried foods and other delicious items, a staple for the Fourth of July Celebration. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

