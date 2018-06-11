Planning for ‘River Rec’

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce has set the schedule for entertainment and activities for the upcoming River Recreation Festival.
Opening ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 3, followed by concessions and inflatables at 10 a.m.
Gospel music artists will be on stage from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Each group will have 30 minutes on stage Starting with Covered by Love, the Singing Shafers, Southern Harmony, Victory river Quartet, the Neal Family, and finally the Raineys from 12:30-2 p.m.
The Little Miss and Mister Firecracker Contest will kick off at 2 p.m. after the Gospel Music session.
At 4 p.m. a talent show will start, and is being sponsored by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club in the amphitheater.
From 6-10 p.m. there will be Contemporary Christian Music artists performing on stage, although final details are still being firmed up.
In the park at 7:30p.m. the Ariel Opera House will be presenting Tuba Time.
On Wednesday July 4, the Baby Tot Sparkler Contest will kick of the day at 9 a.m. with registration opening at 7:45 a.m. Concessions and inflatables will open at 10 a.m..
From noon until 3 p.m. there will be country artists on stage featuring James Depre, Bucky Covington, and Branch and Dean.
The Rotary Mile, an annual tradition at River Rec, will start at 3:30 p.m. immediately followed by the Fourth of July Parade at 4 p.m.
Evening entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the amphitheater with Nick Clagg and Briar Williams. They will be followed by Dillon Wade Jarrell at 8 p.m. and Devin Henry at 9 p.m. All of the entertainers Wednesday evening are local artists.
The fireworks will start at 10 p.m. with local artist Paul “Bub” Williams performing immediately afterward.
Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.
