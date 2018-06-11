Rupe and Henry to headline FAC

GALLIPOLIS — The second in the Hot Summer Nights series of live musical concerts, this Thursday evening, in the pavilion on the grounds of the French Art Colony, will be a special evening, filled with art and music.

From 6:30 until 8 p.m., featured guest performer will be Devin Henry. At the same time, artist Emalea Rupe, whose exhibit, “A Hiding Place,” is now in the galleries at Riverby, will be in attendance, to meet and greet the guests.

Henry returns this week after spending the weekend at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn. Henry grew up in Gallipolis, born and raised in a musically-inclined family. He was influenced not only by music but also a rural setting, which led him to find his way into country music. This year, 2018, is the second year of his musical journey. However, he has played music, sang and been on stage his entire life.

Very popular is his song, “Gallia County Countrytown.” Many have heard it on the radio, downloaded it or have seen him perform live.

His Nashville drive and motivation has a strong presence. As he says, “Music is my passion and it always has been. I’m just here for the ride and for those who like to watch me perform. Balancing music with nursing school has been a difficult task, but I love what I do, and that’s how it should be.”

Henry’s parents are graduates of Point Pleasant High School and he has family roots in both Gallia and Mason counties.

In the galleries at Riverby, as the current exhibit, is Emalea Rupe’s “A Hiding Place.” She is a resident of Apple Grove, West Virginia, completing her Associate in Fine Arts degree in 2013 and her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts, with a minor in Photography, from the University of Rio Grande in 2016. She was introduced to art at a young age and decided to make it a career. She enjoys working on commission, doing portraits and has taken on larger projects for local businesses in Rio Grande.

In describing her exhibit, “A Hiding Place”, she says, “Ever feel alone or just need a quiet place to hide? Wish you could close your eyes and make the world go away? I think we have all had those moments. This collection of work is an attempt to express what it feels like to become disconnected and somewhat invisible. A creative view of what it’s like for others to look but never really see.”

The gates open at the Riverby Pavilion at 6 p.m.. Food will be available for a donation and legal beverages may be purchased. Come early to meet and greet Devin Henry and Emalea Rupe, and visit her exhibit, on its final day in the Galleries.

Admission to Hot Summer Nights is $5 for non-members, and FAC members attend free, as a special benefit of membership. The Hot Summer Nights series of live entertainment continues each Thursday evening in the pavilion, until the end of August. For additional information, call the French Art Colony at 740-446-3834.

Devin Henry https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_6.12-Devin.jpg Devin Henry Courtesy Emalea Rupe https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_6.12-Emalea.jpg Emalea Rupe Courtesy