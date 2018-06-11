Art is ageless

RIO GRANDE — The artwork of local seniors was recently showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 36th Annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest that was held at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande.

This year, a total of 138 art pieces were entered in the contest with 29 essays/poems. Special awards were presented: “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the amateur category went to Julia Rice of Jackson County for her charcoal, “A Mother’s Love;” “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the professional category went to Elaine Lafferty of Adams County for her acrylic, “Beach Adventure;” the “Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award” went to Patricia Parsons of Gallia County for her three-dimensional piece, “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb;” People’s Choice Award went to Brenda K. Miller of Jackson County for her oil, “In Memory of Billy Graham;” Best Overall Essay went to Diana J. Randolph of Gallia County for “Ugly or Beautiful” and Best Overall Poem went to Charles A. Murray of Gallia County for “A Good Day.”

Individuals 55 or older were eligible to participate in the Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest. Winners announced from Gallia County included:

Mary Peck “Friend of Animals” Award – “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb” by Patricia Parsons

Best Overall Essay – “Ugly or Beautiful” by Diana K. Randolph

Best Overall Poem – “A Good Day” by Charles A. Murray

1st Place Acrylic/Floral – “Untitled” by Marj Snedaker

4th Place Oil/Animals and Birds – “Taylor’s Turtle” by Sally Roberts

4th Place Oil/Landscape – “Cornerstone of Faith” by Sally Roberts

2nd Place Oil/Portraits – “3 Boys and a Fountain” by Pamela S. Conley

2nd Place Oil/Still Life – “Apple is King” by Pamela S. Conley

2nd Place Pencil/Floral – “Tiger Lily” by Patricia Parsons

1st Place Pencil/Portraits – “Who Me?” by Pamela S. Conley

1st Place Photography/Abstract – “End of Time” by Cheryl Enyart

1st Place Photography/Animals and Birds – “Smithsonian Butterfly” by Anita Gail Belville

2nd Place Photography/Floral – “Afternoon Delight” by Cheryl Enyart

3rd Place Photography/Landscape – “Winter View From My Porch” by Nicolyn S. Smith

1st Place Photography/Landscape (Professional) – “Untitled” by David M. Hayes

1st Place Photography/Seascape – “Lighthouse on Sturgeon Bay” by Nicolyn S. Smith

1st Place Photography/Seascape (Professional) – “Sequential Moonrise” by David M. Hayes

1st Place Watercolor/Still Life – “Cherries in Still Life” by Rita Haley

1st Place Other/Fiber Arts (Crochet) – “Crochet Doily” by Betty J. Saunders

1st Place Other/Three-Dimensional Art (Sculpture) – “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb” by Patricia Parsons

1st Place Essay/Gallia County – “Ugly or Beautiful” by Diana J. Randolph

2nd Place Essay/Gallia County – “A Special Day” by Anson Hall

3rd Place Essay/Gallia County – “That’s Just the Way It Is” by David M. Hayes

4th Place Essay/Gallia County – “What Ever Happened to Love?” by Juanita Wood

1st Place Poem/Gallia County – “A Good Day” by Charles A. Murray

2nd Place Poem/Gallia County – “Rib” by Nellie Ruby Taylor

3rd Place Poem/Gallia County – “The Ohio River Valley” by Diana J. Randolph

4th Place Poem/Gallia County – “The Stone” by Juanita Wood

5th Place Poem/Gallia County – “Ariana” by Anita Gail Belville

Winners from outside Gallia include:

3rd Place Oil/Landscape – “Old Barn in Mountain Meadow” by Paul E. Hunt of Ashland, Kentucky

1st Place Oil/Landscape – “Bowl of Knife Fruit Study” by Paul E. Hunt of Ashland, Kentucky

1st Place Watercolor/Animals and Birds – “Le Coq” by Shirley Hamm of Meigs County, Ohio

2nd Place Watercolor/Landscape – “Pathway” by Shirley Hamm of Meigs County, Ohio

1st Place Essay/Out of District – “The Good Samaritan” by Isle Burris of Mason County, WV

2nd Place Essay/Out of District – “Treated to Southern Hospitality” by Polly Lyons of Fairfield County, Ohio

1st Place Poem/Out of District – “Spooky Halloween” by Polly Lyons of Fairfield County, Ohio

2nd Place Poem/Out of District – “Life” by Isle Burris of Mason County, WV

3rd Place Poem/Out of District – “In the Silence of the Night” by Shirley Hamm of Meigs County, Ohio

To learn more about next year’s Art Show, which is typically held in May/June of each year, please call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

Submitted by the AAA7.

Art Show winners from Gallia County included Patricia Parsons who received the “Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award” for her sculpture, “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb.” https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_Friend-of-Animals-P-Parsons-FINAL-2-.jpg Art Show winners from Gallia County included Patricia Parsons who received the “Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award” for her sculpture, “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb.” AAA7 | Courtesy Artists and guests who attended from Gallia County included, front row, left to right, Nicolyn Smith, Gail Belville, Tracy Miller, Nellie Ruby Taylor, Rita Haley, Cheryl Enyart and Peggy McCoy. Back row, left to right, Diana Randolph, Pat Parsons, David Hayes, Pam Conley, Sally Roberts, AAA7 Assistant Director Nina Keller, Charles Murray, and Ohio Department of Aging Interim Director Beverly Laubert. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_Gallia-County-Tea-FINAL-2-.jpg Artists and guests who attended from Gallia County included, front row, left to right, Nicolyn Smith, Gail Belville, Tracy Miller, Nellie Ruby Taylor, Rita Haley, Cheryl Enyart and Peggy McCoy. Back row, left to right, Diana Randolph, Pat Parsons, David Hayes, Pam Conley, Sally Roberts, AAA7 Assistant Director Nina Keller, Charles Murray, and Ohio Department of Aging Interim Director Beverly Laubert. AAA7 | Courtesy Written honors went to (pictured right) Charles A. Murray, who achieved “Best Overall Poem” for “A Good Day,” and Diana J. Randolph, who achieved “Best Overall Essay” for “Ugly or Beautiful.” https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_Gallia-County-Written-Winners-FINAL-2-.jpg Written honors went to (pictured right) Charles A. Murray, who achieved “Best Overall Poem” for “A Good Day,” and Diana J. Randolph, who achieved “Best Overall Essay” for “Ugly or Beautiful.” AAA7 | Courtesy Artists and guests who attended representing areas outside of the AAA7’s 10-county district are pictured. Left to right, AAA7 Assistant Director Nina Keller; Shirley Hamm of Meigs County, Ohio; Isle Burris of Mason County, W.Va.; Polly Lyons of Fairfield County, Ohio; and Ohio Department of Aging Interim Director Beverly Laubert. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_Out-of-District-Tea.jpg Artists and guests who attended representing areas outside of the AAA7’s 10-county district are pictured. Left to right, AAA7 Assistant Director Nina Keller; Shirley Hamm of Meigs County, Ohio; Isle Burris of Mason County, W.Va.; Polly Lyons of Fairfield County, Ohio; and Ohio Department of Aging Interim Director Beverly Laubert. AAA7 | Courtesy

36th annual Senior Citizens Art Show winners