Art is ageless

RIO GRANDE — The artwork of local seniors was recently showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 36th Annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest that was held at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande.
This year, a total of 138 art pieces were entered in the contest with 29 essays/poems. Special awards were presented: “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the amateur category went to Julia Rice of Jackson County for her charcoal, “A Mother’s Love;” “Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the professional category went to Elaine Lafferty of Adams County for her acrylic, “Beach Adventure;” the “Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award” went to Patricia Parsons of Gallia County for her three-dimensional piece, “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb;” People’s Choice Award went to Brenda K. Miller of Jackson County for her oil, “In Memory of Billy Graham;” Best Overall Essay went to Diana J. Randolph of Gallia County for “Ugly or Beautiful” and Best Overall Poem went to Charles A. Murray of Gallia County for “A Good Day.”
Individuals 55 or older were eligible to participate in the Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest. Winners announced from Gallia County included:
Mary Peck “Friend of Animals” Award – “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb” by Patricia Parsons
Best Overall Essay – “Ugly or Beautiful” by Diana K. Randolph
Best Overall Poem – “A Good Day” by Charles A. Murray
1st Place Acrylic/Floral – “Untitled” by Marj Snedaker
4th Place Oil/Animals and Birds – “Taylor’s Turtle” by Sally Roberts
4th Place Oil/Landscape – “Cornerstone of Faith” by Sally Roberts
2nd Place Oil/Portraits – “3 Boys and a Fountain” by Pamela S. Conley
2nd Place Oil/Still Life – “Apple is King” by Pamela S. Conley
2nd Place Pencil/Floral – “Tiger Lily” by Patricia Parsons
1st Place Pencil/Portraits – “Who Me?” by Pamela S. Conley
1st Place Photography/Abstract – “End of Time” by Cheryl Enyart
1st Place Photography/Animals and Birds – “Smithsonian Butterfly” by Anita Gail Belville
2nd Place Photography/Floral – “Afternoon Delight” by Cheryl Enyart
3rd Place Photography/Landscape – “Winter View From My Porch” by Nicolyn S. Smith
1st Place Photography/Landscape (Professional) – “Untitled” by David M. Hayes
1st Place Photography/Seascape – “Lighthouse on Sturgeon Bay” by Nicolyn S. Smith
1st Place Photography/Seascape (Professional) – “Sequential Moonrise” by David M. Hayes
1st Place Watercolor/Still Life – “Cherries in Still Life” by Rita Haley
1st Place Other/Fiber Arts (Crochet) – “Crochet Doily” by Betty J. Saunders
1st Place Other/Three-Dimensional Art (Sculpture) – “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb” by Patricia Parsons
1st Place Essay/Gallia County – “Ugly or Beautiful” by Diana J. Randolph
2nd Place Essay/Gallia County – “A Special Day” by Anson Hall
3rd Place Essay/Gallia County – “That’s Just the Way It Is” by David M. Hayes
4th Place Essay/Gallia County – “What Ever Happened to Love?” by Juanita Wood
1st Place Poem/Gallia County – “A Good Day” by Charles A. Murray
2nd Place Poem/Gallia County – “Rib” by Nellie Ruby Taylor
3rd Place Poem/Gallia County – “The Ohio River Valley” by Diana J. Randolph
4th Place Poem/Gallia County – “The Stone” by Juanita Wood
5th Place Poem/Gallia County – “Ariana” by Anita Gail Belville
Winners from outside Gallia include:
3rd Place Oil/Landscape – “Old Barn in Mountain Meadow” by Paul E. Hunt of Ashland, Kentucky
1st Place Oil/Landscape – “Bowl of Knife Fruit Study” by Paul E. Hunt of Ashland, Kentucky
1st Place Watercolor/Animals and Birds – “Le Coq” by Shirley Hamm of Meigs County, Ohio
2nd Place Watercolor/Landscape – “Pathway” by Shirley Hamm of Meigs County, Ohio
1st Place Essay/Out of District – “The Good Samaritan” by Isle Burris of Mason County, WV
2nd Place Essay/Out of District – “Treated to Southern Hospitality” by Polly Lyons of Fairfield County, Ohio
1st Place Poem/Out of District – “Spooky Halloween” by Polly Lyons of Fairfield County, Ohio
2nd Place Poem/Out of District – “Life” by Isle Burris of Mason County, WV
3rd Place Poem/Out of District – “In the Silence of the Night” by Shirley Hamm of Meigs County, Ohio
To learn more about next year’s Art Show, which is typically held in May/June of each year, please call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.
Submitted by the AAA7.
