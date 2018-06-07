City Commission discusses city manager search

GALLIPOLIS — During the Gallipolis City Commission’s regular meeting recently, commissioners and city officials discussed the ongoing search for a new city manager after the resignation of Gene Greene was announced.

“I wanted to update people on the search,” said City Commissioner Beau Sang. “We’ve received 22 applicants (as of Tuesday evening).”

Sang asked his fellow commissioners what they felt were the appropriate next steps to address the applicants and what kind of a time frame was suitable in determining a new city manager.

Commissioner Tony Gallagher said he felt Sang should forward whatever information he had received to City Clerk and Auditor Annette Landers for record keeping. Sang said any information he had received in the form of applicants he forwarded to his fellow commissioners and would forward to Landers.

Commissioner Cody Caldwell asked if any discussion of the city manager position was considered open to the public. City Solicitor Adam Salisbury replied that there was no defined process in the city charter for choosing a new city manager.

City Commissioner Mike Fulks voiced he felt the commission should determine what it was willing to spend on a new city manager. Caldwell replied he felt the commissioners should look at the applicants on a case by case basis before determining what the commission was willing to spend on a new employee along with benefits. Sang said he agreed the commission should discuss what it was able to afford for the position but also that a potential candidate’s pay should be considered respectively for each individual’s experience.

Gallagher voiced he would like to see a local candidate take the city manager’s position. Commissioner Stephen Wallis said he didn’t think a candidate necessarily needed to be local, but that he or she needed to fit in with the culture of the area. He also said he felt the city needed to advertise the position more along with a clear job description message, but that he was happy to hear local individuals were already showing interest in the opening. Sang noted he had received roughly a half dozen local resumes already and agreed the commission should continue looking at candidates.

Commissioners tentatively agreed to continue taking resumes until mid-July, dependent upon publishing more notification of the open position and a job description.

Sang said he would convey what was discussed at the meeting to those applying and that the commission was moving forward in its search.

