County Engineer’s annual report released

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Engineers Office has completed and is mailing out its annual reports.

Each year these reports are mailed out to Gallia County residents and contain information about the workings of the engineers office and county garage in their effort to maintain the roads and bridges in Gallia County under their care.

The report includes details on the various programs the garage is involved in to maintain the roads. Tasks such as vegetation management, berming and ditching, road leveling and signage, road leveling, paving and pothole repair, snow and ice management, as well as others.

County Engineer Brett Boothe also includes details and information regarding their financial status and personnel management. In light of the financial aspect of the report, a section on integrative business practices is also included.

“Holding our roads and bridges together on a shoestring budget has been trying at times. The Engineer’s Office is now facing a hurdle with a large numbers of road slips. We are thankful for President Trump and Governor Kasich for supporting Gallia County in southeast Ohio with state and federal declarations,” said Boothe. “Though FEMA and OEMA are going to assist our county greatly, working through cash flow and coming up with a local match, estimated at nearly three quarters of a million, will have a negative impact on the entire county road program for years.”

This details how the engineers office is trying to improve the county operations by spending more efficiently. According to the report, state law prohibits garage employees from working on projects replacing bridges that cost more than $100,000 or road projects costing more than $300,000. According to the report, local businesses have become increasingly competitive in receiving Gallia County work, which increases competition and lowers the cost of these bids, saving tax payer’s money.

“2017 was a very busy year for construction, re-construction, and maintenance work on county roads. In addition, the Gallia County Engineer is proud to say there was $2,651,065.69 in County Road and Bridge funds spent with local businesses and people in 2017 for improving county roads and bridges,” said Boothe.

A previous article in the Tribune detailed the road improvement program to pave county roads. Look for future editions of the Tribune for upcoming articles on other aspects of the County Engineer’s report.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

