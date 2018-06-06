Smith releases statement on being elected speaker

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday elected State Representative Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) to serve as Speaker of the House, filling a position that had been vacant since April 12. Following the vote on the floor, Smith was sworn in as the 103rd Speaker in Ohio history.

A statement from Smith on Wednesday read, “It is a sincere honor to be elected as the 103rd Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and I am humbled by the support from so many of my colleagues. It is a privilege to represent the citizens of the 93rd District and I look forward to continuing to serve all Ohioans as Speaker. I am encouraged by the fact that the Ohio House can now place its full focus on passing meaningful legislation. My colleagues on both sides of the aisle are eager to ensure the work of the people receives the attention and deliberation it deserves, and together we will work to promote high standards of respect and decorum throughout this institution.”

Smith is serving his third term in the Ohio House. He represents the 93rd District, which includes Jackson and Gallia counties, as well as portions of Lawrence and Vinton counties. Over the past two budget cycles, Smith oversaw the state’s budget-making process as chairman of the House Finance Committee.

This press release from The Ohio House of Representatives Majority Communications Department.