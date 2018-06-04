School board approves agenda items

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education recently met to approve the following agenda items.

The board heard reports and updates from the GAHS Athletic Boosters. The board approved the financial report for the month of April. The board approved the transfer of $275,000 from the General Fund to 035 Termination Benefits.

The board approved the 5-year Forecast. The board approved enrollment in the 2019 Worker’s Compensation Group Rating Program through CompManagement with an annual fee of $1,205 and a group rate of .005208 per dollar of payroll.

The board authorized Bethany Vollborn to sign all documents and act as Authorized Agent relative to the Public Assistance Grant Program. The board approved selling technology items no longer needed for school purposes. The board approved the resolution authorizing 2018-2019 membership in the OHSAA.

The board approved the Superintendent’s contract.

The board accepted Joshua Perry’s resignation from his teaching position, effective May 26, 2018.

The board approved an unpaid leave of absence for Cheryl Cook beginning April 23, 2018 through the end of the 2017-2018 school year or as needed.

The board approve the list of Certified Contract Renewals.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2018-19 school year: Cindy Angel, varsity & J.V. Cheerleader Coach, David Burleson, assistant varsity soccer coach, Cody Call, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Jordan Deel, Head Varsity Basketball Coach (Girls), Brittani Roe, 8th Grade Cheerleader Coach, Bradlee Swisher, 8th Grade Head Football Coach, Andrew Young, 9th Grade Asst. Football Coach.

The board approved the following administrative contracts, effective July 1, 2018: Lisa Jo Blakeman, Principal (GAMS); 2 year contract; 212 workdays per year; at Step G-1 on the Administrative Salary Schedule. Dustin Dixon, District Technical Support Coordinator; 4 year contract; 222 workdays per year; at Step D-4 on the Administrative Salary Schedule.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts for Custodian Team Leader for the period May 29, 2018 through August 10, 2018: John Green, GAHS, Darrell Green, Green Elementary, Roland Jones, GAMS, Jaime Jordan, Rio Grande Elementary.

The board approved employing the following custodians for extra hours per day for the period June 4, 2018 through August 3, 2018, Wesley Henry (2.2), Harold Hufford (2.2), Wesley Hurt (2.0).

The board approved a modified workweek for the period June 4, 2018 through August 3, 2018 (excluding the week of July 4); employees will work ten (10) hours per day, four (4) days per week -Monday through Thursday; hours will be determined by the supervisor.

The board approved the following for temporary summer help for the period May 29, 2018 through August 10, 2018 (hours will be determined by the supervisor): Mark Brown, Shannon Jones, Deborah Halley, Paxton Roberts, Dares Hamid, Carrie Wiseman, Gage Harrison, Seth Woodward, Kyle Hively.

The board employed Andy Hout as temporary Head Maintenance for the period May 29, 2018 through June 29, 2018, at $30.00 per hour; not to exceed 20 hours per week.

The board approved the following volunteer coaches for the 2018-2019 school year: Abby Greer, Cross Country, Dreama Hamid, Cheerleader, Luke Pullins, Cross Country, Nriggs Shoemaker, Football.

The board non-renewed all supplemental contracts, effective May 25, 2018.

The board approved the Master Service Agreement with Meta Solutions to FY19, which includes the student information system, EMIS support, and the purchasing co-op membership.

The board approved the Service Agreement with Meta Solutions for VolP for the period July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2023 at a rate of $2,422.60 per month.

The board approved the agreement with the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center for the District to provide transportation to students enrolled in the ESC Head Start Program for the period August 16, 2018 through June 30, 2019.

The board approved the Agreement with the Athens/Meigs ESC Heart of the Valley Head Start for the period August 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

The board approved the contract with the Jefferson County Education Service Center’s Virtual Learning Academy.

The board approved the Preventative Maintenance Agreement with Limbach.

The board approved the Senior Diploma List; pending completion of all graduation requirements. (This motion was approved prior to graduation.)

The board approved the 4.0 Grading Scale Course Selection Handbook Amendment.

The board approved policy IGDJ-R, Rules of Athletic Participation in All Sports.

The board approved the McGraw-Hill, My Math 2018 curriculum for grades K-5 and on-line supplemental teacher center.

The board approved the Athletic Handbook for 2018-2019.

The board approved the $200 donation from Jeff and Julie Dunlap for the Student Safety Fund 18-2760.

The board accepted grant monies from the Gallia-Vinton ESC for “Summer Advantage,” a 21 day (June 4 -July 11, 2018) summer school program; funds will be used for staffing, supplies, and transportation fees.

The board approved the revised job description for District Technical Support Coordinator.