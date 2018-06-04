Paving planned for county roads

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Engineers Office is gearing up for more paving projects throughout the summer.

Residents along the roads scheduled for paving are already seeing roadwork being done as crews work to proactively replace and repair sections of roadway before paving starts.

“We’re replacing all of our culverts that are going to be on our paving routes in the next couple of months,” said Brett Boothe, county engineer. “We’re trying to get all of our culverts replaced to get all of our roads ready to roll so that everything is done now before the paving happens, because we certainly don’t want to do anything where we have to work on the roads or replace any of the culverts once the paving is done. Nobody likes a cut out in the middle of the road.”

In 2017 the County Garage paved 18.76 miles of roads in Gallia County, which was reduced to 11.97 miles despite goals to do more. Boothe explained that the reduction in roads being paved is a result of budgetary constraints at the county commissioner level.

The county needs to resurface 30.5 miles of county roads per year to maintain a 15 year life cycle. Using funds from revenue and grants, the county averages 12 miles of re-surfacing per year. That is a shortfall of 18.5 miles or $1.85 million for resurfacing county roads every year.

Paving will begin around the end of July and will last about three to four weeks, according to Booth. The bid has already been put out and accepted, although it is still pending official approval and has not been awarded.

Josh Waugh, a local contractor has been doing the work replacing culverts.

“He got the low bid, it’s nice to see local companies bidding for county work and able to work right here in Gallia County,” said Boothe. “We like to see that, we like to see the added competition, everything it does is bringing our prices down more and allows us to get a little bit more for our money.”

The following roads will receive fresh blacktop in the coming weeks. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_road-stuff.jpg The following roads will receive fresh blacktop in the coming weeks.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.