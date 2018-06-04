Ohio River Sweep set for June 16

GALLIPOLIS — The City of Gallipolis Parks Department will be hosting a cleanup site for the 29th annual Ohio River Sweep.

The Ohio River Sweep is a riverbank cleanup that extends the entire length of the Ohio River and many of its tributaries. The Ohio River Sweep is a regional event which addresses a global problem, plastics in the ocean. Organizers tote the event for being the largest environmental event of its kind and encompasses six states.

The Ohio River Sweep will be held Saturday, June 16, at the Public Use Area of the City of Gallipolis. Hours for the sweep will be 9 to 11 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet down around the public docks to register, sign an agreement to participate release form, pick up bags, gloves and get assignments. Volunteers should wear clothes that can get dirty and closed toed shoes. In case of dangerous weather or high water the event will reschedule the clean-up.

“We find lots of tires and car rims, syringes and blue drums. We found an igloo dog house one year,” Gallipolis Parks representative Bev Dunkle has previously said.

The Gallipolis Parks Department encourages anyone who “wants to make a difference in the quality of the Ohio River to volunteer for River Sweep. River Sweep is an excellent opportunity for citizens to play an active role improving the environment.” Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt.

“In previous years, we’ve seen washers, driers, fenders off cars and swing sets,” Gallipolis Parks Officer Brett Bostic said in previous years at the River Sweep. “Swimming in the river can be dangerous with currents and what is found in there.”

In 2017 according to Ohio River Sweep statistics found the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission website, 3000 miles of shoreline in both the Ohio River and its tributaries were covered as part of last year’s event. Around 500 tons (100,000 pounds) of trash were collected.

For additional information please feel free to call Brett Bostic at 740-441-6022 or Bev Dunkle 740-441-6015.