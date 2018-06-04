12 sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas Court

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announces the recent sentencings of 12 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Nathan S. Halley, age 33, of Crown City, Ohio, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Halley was sentenced to prison for 12 months. Upon his release from prison, Halley is ordered to serve a period of Community Control where he will be evaluated for participation in a Community Based Corrections Facility (CBCF), a halfway house, and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Derrick J. Ward, age 56, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Felony OVI, a felony of the fourth degree, and Specification to Felony OVI. Ward was sentenced to 1 year in prison. Upon his release, Ward is ordered to serve a 3-year term of community control and shall be evaluated for participation in the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Douglas T. Boe, age 32, of Ona, West Virginia, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for violating the terms of his Community Control and his recent conviction of Failure to Appear.

Aleana K. Spencer, age 32, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Nonsupport of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Spencer was sentenced to prison for 11 months.

Daniel R. Morrison, age 29, of Middleport, Ohio, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Morrison was sentenced to 9 months in prison. Upon his release from prison, Morrison is ordered to serve a period of Community Control where he will be evaluated for participation in a CBCF, a halfway house, and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Thomas L. Switzer, age 41, of Vinton, Ohio, recently violated the terms of his community control by failing to report to his probation officer and having a positive drug screen. Switzer was ordered to successfully complete a CBCF, halfway house, and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Jennifer R. Richards, age 29, of Gallipolis, Ohio, recently violated the terms of her Intervention in Lieu of Conviction program by consuming alcohol while in a rehabilitation program and providing urine to another rehabilitation participant. As special terms of her community control, Richards is required to successfully complete a CBCF, halfway house, and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Gary L. Cardwell, Jr., age 42, of Ewington, Ohio, violated the terms of his Community Control by failing to report to his probation officer. The Court ordered Cardwell to successfully complete a CBCF and halfway house.

Alexandria J. Mollohan, age 39, of Crown City, Ohio, recently violated the terms of her community control. The Court ordered Mollohan to successfully complete a CBCF, halfway house, and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Hollie D. Marcum, II, age 30, of Bidwell, Ohio, was recently convicted of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Marcum is ordered to successfully complete a CBCF and be evaluated for participation in a halfway house and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Marzella Depasquale, age 24, of Vinton, Ohio, recently violated the terms of her Intervention in Lieu of Conviction program by associating with felons, failing to notify of address change, and being under the influence of prohibited substances. As special terms of her community control, Depasquale is required to successfully complete a CBCF, halfway house, and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Jesse L. Partlow, age 29, of Gallipolis, Ohio, violated the terms of his community control by failing to report to his probation officer. The Defendant is required to successfully complete a CBCF, halfway house, and the Gallia County Common Pleas Drug Court.

