Tournament set to honor Sipple

GALLIPOLIS — In Gallia County, for some families, softball is more than a game. To the Sipple Family, it was a way to bond, encourage each other, and to pursue excellence.

Ryelee Sipple, the youngest of three children who passed away in a vehicle accident last month, was known for her love of the game.

That is why several alumni and friends of the family are organizing a memorial tournament in honor of Ryelee.

“Myself along with former GAHS softball Alumni decided we wanted to have a softball game to support John and Jennifer and the family,” said Shelley Walker. “Since we all the love the game as much as Ryelee did we thought this would be the perfect way to bring people in the community together to celebrate Ryelee and her love of softball.”

The two day tournament will start on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 a.m. at Gallia Academy High School, where Sipple played.

“Our only motivation for this tournament is to bring everyone who’s grieving this tragic loss together to celebrate Ryelee and to help the family with anything they may need in these difficult times,” said Walker.

Teams are not limited by age or gender, and the tournament is co-ed, although teams do not have to be co-ed. Each team will need to pay the $100 tournament fee and sign a liability waver.

All of the funds raised will go to the family to help establish a college scholarship fund in Ryelee’s memory.

“Our hope moving forward is to support the Sipple’s and all who love Ryelee, now and in the days and years to come. I believe this tournament can give back to the community by giving everyone who is grieving and want to do something for the family a chance to do that,” said Walker.

To sign up and learn more about the tournament, search for the event on Facebook under “For the Love of Ryelee & Softball.”

The late Ryelee Sipple, pictured, loved the game of softball. Her friends and family are holding a softball tournament in her memory Aug. 11 doing what she loved. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_4.22-GA-Sipple.jpg The late Ryelee Sipple, pictured, loved the game of softball. Her friends and family are holding a softball tournament in her memory Aug. 11 doing what she loved. File Photo

Funds to establish memorial scholarship

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.