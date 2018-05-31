End of school bash set for June 2

MERCERVILLE — District 2 Fire Department is set to host an end of school bash Saturday, June 2 from noon until 3 p.m.

The afternoon will feature games in the firehouse, homemade ice cream made on site, and a usual array of food available for a donation to the department. The event has two main functions; to provide a fun day for families and kids and to help raise funds to purchase necessary equipment for the department.

“We’re right there in between the elementary school and the high school and it’s something for the kids to do, the community helps us out so much and we like to give back,” said Paul Williams, lieutenant with the department. “If it wasn’t for the community and everything around us, we wouldn’t have a lot of the stuff we do have, we depend on the community, and as much as they do for us we want to give back to them.”

Williams explained that the afternoon is a chance to give kids and families a fun time together as a community to celebrate the end of the school year.

“It’s a fun thing for the kids, they’ve worked hard all school year long and we just like to do something fun for them,” said Williams.

There is no entrance fee, and the food will be sold for a donation to the department, which will go towards upkeep and purchasing of equipment the department uses for emergency calls.

“We just like to thank the community for everything they do do for us, this is our way of giving back to the kids and community,” said Williams.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

