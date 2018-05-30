City cleanup day on June 16

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Foundation is planning to clean up Gallipolis. A community clean up day is scheduled for Saturday June 16 from 8 a.m. until noon.

June 16 was chosen in particular because it coincides with the Gallia County Landfill’s free dump day, which will be open from 7:30 until noon.

Volunteers will be going around the city collecting trash, offering to help clean up individual yards, trim up bushes and trees that are encroaching on the sidewalk, and shrink wrap furniture that will be disposed of.

There will also be a special collection point for appliances and electronics on the city parking lot across from the municipal building on Third Avenue.

“All of that stuff will be a free service, we have volunteers that are coming but so far, we need more volunteers. We’ve only had a couple organizations that have agree to send people,” said Mindy Caldwell, member of the Gallipolis Foundation. “Our intent is to cleanup within a few blocks here in the city, but it depends on how many volunteers we get.”

The more volunteers that are show up, the more of Gallipolis they plan to help clean up. Some of those volunteers will be cleaning up trash, others will be clearing bushes, and others still will be helping move heavy furniture and appliances.

“If we see trash in people’s yards we will knock on their door and ask if they’re okay with us cleaning up their yard for them.” said Caldwell. Our intent really is just the beautification of the City of Gallipolis.”

To volunteer for the clean up day, visit the Foundation’s Facebook page or send them an email at gallipolisfoundation@gmail.com.

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

