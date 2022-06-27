DKG members tour historic home

GALLIPOLIS — The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held its June planning meeting and field trip on June 16 with the following members in attendance: Cathy Greenleaf, Debbie North, Bambi Roush, Deborah Kerwood, Vickie Powell, Marty Roderick, Jane Ann Slagle, Debbie Rhodes, Kaye Adkins, Helenlu Morgan, and Beth James.

The group toured the Lewis-Capehart-Roseberry House, also known as the “Roseberry”. The house is located in Pt. Pleasant, West Viriginia and is currently owned by Tim and Sarah Stover who purchased the property in 1977. The Stovers’ served as the group’s tour guide that entailed a tour of the home and its history.

The Roseberry is one of Mason County’s oldest residences. It was constructed around 1820 for Thomas Lewis. The house itself is an excellent example of Federal style architecture and the interior is decorated in late Victorian style with some decorative motifs surviving from earlier periods. The Stovers’ have added their own touches with furnishings from their families and updated the kitchen and bath areas. Also adding to the house’s history was from George Washington’s journals, it was noted he passed though the area and camped on the present site of the house around 1770. It was also found to be a site where the Shawnee crossed and established a village and burial ground. Roseberry is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The members met at the Village Pizza for lunch after the tour. Planning for the upcoming year was completed. The next meeting will be held Sept. 9 at the Bossard Memorial Library.

Submitted by the Beta Alpha Chapter.