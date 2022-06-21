Beta Alpha Chapter installed officers, new members

Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma installed two new members at their May meeting. Pictured from left to right, Marty Roderick, State DKG President Debby Canter, and Ollie Tipple.

Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma installed new officers during their May 13 meeting. Pictured from left to right, front row: Doris Lanham, Cathy Greenleaf, Beth James, Deborah Kerwood, Donna DeWitt, Vicky Powell and Debby Canter, and in the back row, Helenlu Morgan and Jane Ann Slagle