Beta Alpha Chapter installs new officers, initiates new members

GALLIPOLIS — The Beta Alpha Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma met at Grace United Methodist Church on May 13.

Members present were Dian Fleming, Jane Ann Slagle, Donna DeWitt, Deborah Kerwood, Jeri Howell, Vickie Powell, Cathy Greenleaf, Cindy Graham, Julie Dragoo, Lois Carter, Helenlu Morgan, Nancy Hood, Beth James, Bambi Roush, Lisa Schwall, Marilyn Wills, Kay Adkins, Mary Deel, Doris Lanham, Karen Waugh, Emily Dailey, Linda Donahue, Gail Belville, Debbie North and initiates Ollie Paxton-Tipple and Marti Roderick. The Ohio State Organization (OSO) President Debby Canter was also in attendance.

The meeting was called to order by President Donna DeWitt. OSO President Canter and initiates Ollie Paxton-Tipple and Marti Roderick were welcomed. Minutes from the April meeting were approved along with the treasurer’s report. Helenlu Morgan gave the group an update on the Gallipolis Railroad Museum’s recent grand opening and thanked the membership for their involvement. Karen Waugh reminded the members that scholarship applications are due on June 30 and recipients will be recognized at the September meeting. Bambi Roush and Cathy Greenleaf informed the group regarding the June field trip and planning meeting which will consist of a tour of the Lowe Hotel and lunch at Village Inn Pizza. Members interested in attending should R.S.V.P. to Cathy or Bambi by June 9 and plan to be at the Lowe Hotel at 11 a.m. on June 16 for the hotel tour and then reconvene at Village Inn Pizza at 12:30 p.m. for lunch with the planning meeting to follow. The annual silent auction fundraiser will be moved to the October meeting.

In other business the upcoming Leadership Conference on June 10-11 was discussed and members were encouraged to register by May 15 and to submit payment by May 22. There will be a virtual forum for chapter program ideas held on Wed. May 18 at 7 p.m. Registration forms for these can be found in recent copies of The Voice. The Ohio State Organization (OSO) is asking for pictures from DKG member-teachers of their end-of-the-year school activities to be submitted by June 1. OSO President Canter spoke briefly about the service projects: Organ Donation, Girl Scouts, and the Imagination Library. Beta Alpha plans to fit these topics into planned speakers for the next year in order to find ways that the organization can support these projects and become more involved.

After the June planning meeting, the next meeting will be held on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Bossard Library. R.S.V.P. to Karen Waugh no later than Sept. 2. The business part of the meeting was adjourned and the membership then proceeded to the chapel for the initiation ceremony of new members Ollie Paxton-Tipple and Marti Roderick followed by the induction of a new officer for 2nd Vice President, Beth James. The ceremony concluded with the members joining hands and singing the Delta Kappa Gamma song.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society is an international organization whose primary mission is to both honor and advance the profession of women educators. Other purposes include the endowment of scholarships to aid women educators; to stimulate both personal and professional growth; and, to provide a forum for uniting women educators in genuine spiritual fellowship.

Submitted by Debbie Rhodes