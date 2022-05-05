Oiler Memorial Scholarship announced

GALLIPOLIS — The Fourth Annual Christopher Oiler Memorial Music Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was awarded recently to Madison Loveday, a senior at GAHS. Christopher Oiler was a graduate of the class of 2013 and was active in various bands at GAHS. He had a love of all things music. Christopher passed away in 2018 and in his memory his family awards a scholarship yearly to a senior band member who exemplifies a high degree of love and passion for music.

Loveday has been active in the following bands: marching band, concert band, jazz band, symphonic band, pep band, and various honor bands. Loveday plays the trombone, trumpet, euphonium, tuba and tenor sax. Loveday has been accepted to Miami University and will be studying computer science.

Submitted by Linda Oiler.