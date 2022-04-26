PPWG puts pets on their agenda

POINT PLEASANT — When it comes to pets, it can mostly be said that nothing is exempt from being one. From boa constrictors and black fuzzy spiders to screaming monkeys, rodents, fish, and fowl of the air, there is sure to be someone who has one and calls it “Baby” with tears in their eyes, either from pride of ownership or grief when Baby joins its ancestors in Pet Heaven. Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild met recently and shared stories of their less exotic “Babies,” mostly of the canine species. However, one member, Phil Heck, claims to have as pets, 40-something cows under his care, if not in his house or garage.

Carol Newberry shared her thoughts on pets with a description of her daughter’s “loved ones,” which include her pit bulls, chinchilla, rabbits, and ducks. She also told us about the bearded dragon that lives in Talia’s room — that would be her granddaughter’s big ugly lizard. Having recently spent some time at her daughter’s house, Newberry has decided they have way too much “poo” to deal with. When it comes to picking up and disposing of said “poo,” don’t count on her help. Thanks, but no thanks. No pets, no responsibilities, no “poo.”

Since home became an empty nest when the last kid left, Marilyn Clarke and her husband have been “pet parents” of six precious dogs. Not all at once, mind you, but over the years. They have included Snoop, Piglet, Abby, Ziva, Molly and Maggie, all different in looks and personalities, and all much loved. The hardest part about having pets is dealing with their illnesses and short life spans, but oh, the joy they give while they live!

With a different take on the subject, Kris Moore shared her story about a Golden Retriever who had the “misfortune” of being born with red fur. She was the last of the litter to be sold because of it. Her new owner, Moore, named her Lucy after Lucille Ball, the most famous redhead in show business. Moore’s story, “Lucy’s Memoirs,” was written in first person as though by Lucy herself. Among other things, Lucy helped her “Mom” take dishes from the dish washer and dig out flowers that grew in the yard. She showed the sofa “what for” by pulling its cushions onto the floor. At six months, they went to Puppy Kindergarten where Lucy stole treats belonging to the other dogs. She was far too curious and energetic to “sit” and “stay” and all that kind of thing. Needless to say, she and Mom flunked Kindergarten.

Sue Underwood shared her poem, “Barefoot Days,” about warm summer days of light and laughter.

On a different subject altogether, Heck asked if he might read five memes which he had come across, and they are included here: “You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity; What one person receives without working for, another person has worked for without receiving; The government cannot give to anyone anything it has not taken from someone else; You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it,” and “When half the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when that half gets the idea that there is nothing to gain by working because someone else is going to get what they worked for, the end of that nation is in sight.”

Let us just say that some fairly interesting roundtable discussions take place when writers gather.

Also attending the meeting were Will Jeffers and April Pyles.

The writing assignment for the next meeting has to do with incidents occurring while on the road: traffic accidents, car breakdowns, road rage, keys locked in the car, etc.

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets from noon to 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, in the conference room at the Mason County Library on Viand Street. All writers are invited to attend and share their work. Critiquing is optional.

