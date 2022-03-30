Taylor receives OVB promotion

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) recently announced the promotion of Amanda Taylor.

Taylor has been a key member of the OVB Information Technology (IT) team since 2018. In her new role, she will serve as IT specialist supervisor. Tammie Powell, Taylor’s supervisor and OVB IT manager, described the promotion as being well-earned.

“Amanda sets the bar high regarding what she expects from herself and the type of IT support she provides Ohio Valley Bank,” Powell said. “She works hard and approaches each issue presented with a never give up attitude. I know she will do great in her new role as IT specialist supervisor.”

Taylor is a graduate of Meigs High School. She earned her associate degree in information technology from the University of Rio Grande in 2001. Taylor described her interest in problem solving as drawing her to a career in IT.

“I enjoy problem solving and the analytical consistencies involved with IT,” she said.

Taylor currently resides in Middleport. When she isn’t working, she enjoys practicing mixed martial arts, hiking and kayaking.

Ohio Valley Bank, which operates 16 offices and was established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Bank Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Bank.