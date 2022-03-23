Moose fundraiser benefits domestic violence shelter

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731’s recent charity benefit for Square One of Gallipolis, Ohio raised over $2,000.

Several small businesses donated prizes to help make a successful event. As usual before the event started, several cash donations were given by Moose Lodge members as well as the Moose Legion.

Next month on April 11, the Mason County West Virginia Veterans Memorial will be the beneficiary of the monthly Monday Night Charity Bingo. Their mission is “To grace our community with a beautiful and lasting memorial honoring Mason County, West Virginia veterans from WWI to present day veterans. Establishing a place of reverence, remembrance, and education for all who visit.”

American Legion Post 23 in Point Pleasant is the nonprofit/ fundraising sponsor for this project. The VFW in Mason as well as the American Legion in New Haven will be active in raising money for this project for all of Mason County veterans to be honored in the final memorial park once completed.

Submitted by Dave Morgan.