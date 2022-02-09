GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce is collecting Valentine’s Day cards to distribute to local senior and assisted living facilities.

Cards can be dropped off at the Chamber office by Feb. 11. Last year over 1,000 cards were distributed and the goal is to hand out more this year.

Executive Director Joshua Wellington said they have received cards from local businesses and school children. The plan is to distribute the cards on Monday, Feb. 14.