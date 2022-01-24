Observing ‘School Board Recognition Month’

GALLIPOLIS — The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society, according to a news release sent on behalf of the Gallipolis City Schools District.

School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers governing boards for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children.

“Gallipolis City School District is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities,” stated the news release.

“Ohioans benefit every day from the dedicated energies and countless hours devoted by a group of more than 3,400 men and women across the state,” said Gallipolis City Schools Superintendent Craig Wright. “These public servants are elected to serve by local citizens and receive little compensation for their tireless efforts. These men and women are the local school board members of Ohio. These people unselfishly contribute their time and talents toward the advancement of public education. They represent a continuing commitment to local citizen control and decision-making in education. Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation to our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year‑round commitment on their part. They are dedicated individuals who are committed to the continuing success of our schools and students.”

The men and women serving the Gallipolis City Schools are: Lynn Angell, Alex Saunders, John O’Brien, Amee Rees and Morgan Saunders. Gallipolis City Schools also recognized Angell “for her 29 years of distinguished service,” stated the news release.