Retired Teachers give back

Gail Belville, pictured at left, president of the Gallia County Retired Teachers Association, presented gift bags on Christmas Eve on behalf of the organization to Megan Rayburn, LPN, also pictured, at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis. The gift bags were given to the residents of the facility.

