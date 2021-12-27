Retired Teachers Association donates gift bags

Gail Belville, left, President of the Gallia County Retired Teachers Association, presented gift bags on behalf of the organization on Christmas Eve to Megan Rayburn, LPN, at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis. The gift bags were given to the residents of the facility.

