Veterans remembered with wreath ceremony

CLAY TOWNSHIP — The inaugural Wreaths Across America event at Providence Cemetery brought the community together to honor veterans.

Each year, Dec. 18 is known as National Wreaths Across America Day, where communities across the country come together to remember those who have served in the military and lay wreaths across their headstones.

After learning the wreath ceremony can be done by anyone, local citizen, Christina White decided she wanted to organize an event.

“[We] had a wonderful turnout,” White said.

According to the Wreaths Across America’s website, the organization helps coordinate ceremonies at more than 2,500 locations.

“While coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December on National Wreaths Across America Day is a big part of what we do, our mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out throughout the year,” the website said.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, White has always been a huge supporter of veterans and was excited to learn the event was done in more places than just Arlington Cemetery.

“My goal is to let other people in our local area know you can do this at your church, you can do this at your own family cemetery,” White said. “You don’t have to be an expert fundraiser to be able to do this, Wreaths Across America provides you [with] all the information that you need to be successful. This is a wonderful, wonderful organization and my goal is to not only bring attention to this project, but then to try to encourage people to take this on themselves.”

With the support of the community and local businesses, White and volunteers were able to place 106 wreaths at Providence Cemetery and another 24 were ordered for family members who were not at Providence. White ensured those were laid properly as well.

When volunteers lay a wreath on a headstone, White said they are to read the name of the veteran before the wreath is placed to honor them.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Volunteers say the name of each veteran before placing the wreath on the headstone. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_7127.jpeg Volunteers say the name of each veteran before placing the wreath on the headstone. A Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony took place at Providence Cemetery for the first time. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_7137.jpeg A Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony took place at Providence Cemetery for the first time. The wreath ceremony held each year on December 18, is a way to remember veterans during the holiday season. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_7143.jpeg The wreath ceremony held each year on December 18, is a way to remember veterans during the holiday season. Sponsors provide the funding to purchase wreaths to place on each veterans headstone. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_7156.jpeg Sponsors provide the funding to purchase wreaths to place on each veterans headstone. Volunteers of all ages can participate in the wreath ceremony. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_7228.jpg Volunteers of all ages can participate in the wreath ceremony.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimemediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

