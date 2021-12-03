EHS Class of 1959 reunion held

The Eastern High School Class of 1959 recently held its 62nd reunion at the party room of Bob and Renn Valer in Coolville.

There were 39 members of the class of 1959. Seventeen are now deceased and 10 surviving members attended the reunion. Attending were Sharon (Summerfield) Donahue of Coolville, Yvonne (Damewood) Stover of Middleport, Carl Baker of North Canton, Gilbert and Mary Lou Spencer of Pomeroy, Bill and Debbie Poder, Homer and Mary Cole, Janice (Hayman) Young of Reedsville, Donna (Frecker) Ihle of Racine, Ina (Mays) VanMeter of Tuppers Plains, Janet (Vineyard) Gilland of Lucas, Guests were Sandy (Wolfe) Nelson and Kila and John Frank.

Those not attending were Normal Hysell, John Hill, Betty (Berry) Starnes, Judy (Smith) Davis, Sue Hetzer, Donna (King) White, Richard Knowles, Bill Myers, Janice (Caldwell) Weber, James Fell, Stanley Kelly and Joan (Frost) Fraley.

Deceased members are Larry Ritchie, Eleanor (Evans) Lawson, Sharon (Ritchie) Hartung, Janet (Knight) Pennel, Beverly (Millhone) Collins, Ruth Ann (Wyers) Scarbrough, Margaret (Hayman) Boehler, Jannet (Koehler) Connolly, Paul Boring, Nan (Haning) Morris, Nat Carpenter, Bob Young, Bob Burke, Hurbert Wolfe, Bill Bahr, Richard Cowdery and Rodney Gaul.