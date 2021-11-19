Chamber supports OVB ‘Christmas Express’

The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce recently donated approximately 160 toys to the Ohio Valley Bank Christmas Express.

“The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be able to contribute toys to the Ohio Valley Bank Christmas Express,” Josh Wellington, executive director, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, said. “The work that this organization has done to make sure that children have the Christmas they deserve speaks volumes to their dedication to their community. We as a Chamber appreciate their efforts and we hope our donation can help light up the eyes of kids throughout our area this Christmas. This is truly a great cause and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate.”

Information submitted by Gallia Chamber of Commerce.