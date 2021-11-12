Sharing a love of reading

Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, pictured at left, and Gallia Court of Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans, pictured at right, get into character to connect with young readers at Ohio Valley Christian School earlier this week. The pair read the Dr. Seuss classic “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can you?” Holdren and Evans read to students in kindgergarten and first grade at OVCS.

