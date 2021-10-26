Staff Report

Buckeye Hills Career Center recently finished the first nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year with several students earning honor roll status.

Gallia Academy High School students on this term’s honor roll are Kylie Birchfield, Cody Bowman, Helen Clonch, Bryson Curfman, Robert Donnet, Hunter Erwin, Marshall Evans, Hailey Hickel, Jordyn Hoffman, Isaac Holliday, Kyan Houck, Gavin Hunt, Malik Hurt, Madison Johnson, Emily Johnston, Owen Kerr, Kaleb Lanham-Sellers, Stevie Mahan, Nadiya McCoy, Rebecca McGuire, Brayden Merrill, Hannah Mullins, Seth Nelson, Haley O’Dell, Logan O’Dell, Cody Phillips, Timothy Skeens, Adam Smith, Levi Smith, Shawn Spurlock, Shane Stroud, Kimberly Taylor, James VanHoose, Brian Wiseman and Jeffrey Wyatt.

River Valley High School students on this term’s honor roll are Hannah Allison, Grace Bays, Errand Belcher, Allison Brown, Brantley Brown, William (Ryan) Burns, William Cole, Camrin Coon, Gabrielle Cooper, Hannah Dillon, Adam Eblin, Jace Elliott, Michael Ferrell, Brady Fitch, Tamryn Fry, Enrique Gonzales, Levi Green, Aiden Greene, Jacquelyn Harrison, Thomas (Justin) Hogan, Waylon Husk-Adkins, Noah Johnson, Ryan Jones, Ariel Masters, Tiffany McClintic, Shayla Mullins, Wil Napora, Conner Nibert, Edgar Nolan, Harper (Gus) Nolan, Tristan Pearce, David Pelfrey, Caden Pennington, Madison Pratt, James Rhodes, Dezirae Robinson, Preston Runyon, Justin Stump, Mackenzie Taylor, Brianna Turner, Trey Walter and Skylan Wray.

South Gallia High School students on this term’s honor roll are Blake Birchfield, Larry Brown, Shawn Chafin, Tanner Dennison, James Ellison, Ethan McGuire, Jacob Neal, Britton Russell, Emily Short and Haley Ward.

Taesean Thomas, Gallia Academy Middle School and Daniel Priddy, home school student also achieved honor roll status at Buckeye Hills.

Information submitted by Buckeye Hills Career Center.