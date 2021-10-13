Beta Alpha members donate to school

The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently met 2 at Oak Hill Elementary.

Eleven members were in attendance. Hostesses for the meeting were: Bambi Roush, Gwen Daniels, Julie Dragoo, Sandy Petrie-Forgey, and Peggy Huber. They provided a light brunch for the group.

The program entailed a tour of Oak Hill Elementary with Roush serving as the guide. Following the tour, the chapter’s business meeting was held. In addition to the business meeting, the chapter donated personal care and hygiene items to the Oak Hill Middle School.

Door prizes were awarded to: Vickie Powell, Debbie North, Debbie Rhodes, Helenlu Morgan, Jane Ann Slagle, Lois Carter, Dallie Forgey, Beth James, and Jeri Howell.

The next meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holzer Wellness Center.

Submitted on behalf of Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.