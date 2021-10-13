Gallipolis Elks supports Snack Pack program

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Elks 107 recently donated $3,450 to the Gallia County Snack Pack Program. The donation was made possible by the $2,500 Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation along with an additional $950 from the Gallipolis Elks.

The Gallia County Snack Pack program provides ready to eat food to grade school children over the weekends when other sources of food are not available. The donation was presented to representatives of the Gallia County Snack Pack program.

Information submitted by Fred Bryant on behalf of Gallipolis Elks 107.