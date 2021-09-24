Delta Kappa Gamma welcomes guests

The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently met at the Gallia Vinton ESC.

Twenty-three members were in attendance with two guest speakers, Debby Canter and Jerry Lucas. Twinkleberries catered the dinner for the group.

Dr. Denise Shockley introduced Debby Canter, current President the state DKG organization. Canter is also serving on the Governor’s Imagination Library staff for the state of Ohio. She emphasized that we need to bring “passion” into our organization to reenergize the membership statewide. She shared that local chapters need to choose one of the themes for the upcoming year: Donate Life, Kids, or Girl Scouts. She also shared with members the information that is available on the DKG website, specifically issues of The Voice for up-to-date news about the organization, a new membership kit, discounts for members, and other member benefits.

Lois Carter introduced Jerry Lucas to the group. Lucas, originally from Middletown, Ohio, was a star player at The Ohio State University, a Gold Medal Olympian in the 1960 Olympics and played for three NBA teams. He has been noted in recent years for his work in memory and education. He has authored over 70 books relating to those fields. In 1970 he co-authored a New York best selling book, “The Memory Book “and developed the Lucas Learning System. He shared that he has always had an “active” mind and looked for ways to keep his mind busy. “Make it tangible”…was his key thought for making learning applicable and meaningful for students.

He shared his newest book with the group, “Middie Magic and Mind Magic.” A copy of the book has been donated to the Bossard Memorial Library by the Beta Alpha Chapter.

Door prizes were won by: Dian Fleming, Helenlu Morgan, Linda Donahue, Denise Shockley, Bambi Roush, Dallie Forgey, Donna DeWitt, Doris Lanham, and Kay Adkins.

The next meeting will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Elementary.

Submitted by Debbie Rhodes.