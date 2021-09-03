Emblem Club Scholarships awarded

The Gallipolis Emblem Club #199 recently announced recipients of the 2021 state and local scholarships.

Braynt Rocchi received a $500 scholarship from the Ohio State Association of Emblem Clubs. He is a 2021 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and is attending Ohio University to major in journalism/broadcasting. He is the son of Robert and Shari Rocchi.

Madison Rocchi received a $500 scholarship from the Gallipolis Emblem Club #199. She is a 2021 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and is attending the University of Rio Grande, pursuing a degree in the field of Occupational Therapy. She is the daughter of Nick and Angie Rocchi.

The Emblem Club Scholarship is open to high school graduates or college enrolled students who are children or relatives of Emblem Club members.

Submitted by the Gallipolis Emblem Club #199 Scholarship Committee: Susan Brandeberry, Rebecca Carroll and Donna Thompson.