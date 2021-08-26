Holzer Senior Care Center recently presented a $100 gift card to Bossard Memorial Library, with these funds to be used for library programming. Pictured from left are Stacy Hall, admissions coordinator, Holzer Senior Care Center and Debbie Saunders, Bossard Library director.

