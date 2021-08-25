Library to host BARKer Farm Petting Zoo, Mark Wood Fun Show

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Library will host the finale to its summer reading program this Saturday with an event that is open to the public and includes the Mark Wood Fun Show and a visit from BARKer Farm Petting Zoo.

The event is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to a news release from the library, “As you wait to visit the animals, enjoy the Mark Wood Fun Show with balloon sculptures, comedy, magic, and juggling.”

Among the animals slated to appear are: Daniel the Camel; Mr. T the Llama; Larry the Miniature Zebu Cow; Bailey the Patagonian Cavy; Bubble the Miniature Pig; Clover the Giant Fleming Rabbit; Barbie the African Crested Porcupine; Nacho Libra the African Spurred Tortoise.

Bring your camera or cell phone to take selfies with the animals. Petting is encouraged.

This event is free and open to all.