National Junior Shorthorn Show winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 28 states recently competed in the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to a news release from the American Shorthorn Association, not only did the juniors compete with their animals, but had the opportunity to compete in 15 individual, team, or state contests.

Locally, Joshua Blakeman, a junior Shorthorn member from Gallia County, placed as a top 5 finalist in the Cattlemen’s Written Test Contest at the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference.

The Cattlemen’s Written Test tested the junior’s knowledge on Shorthorn history, along with general industry. The objective of this contest is for competitors to research and learn more about the breed, the cattle industry and the beef industry. Prospector I and II test consisted of 25 questions, intermediate consisted of 35 questions and the senior division included 45 questions with all contestants allotted one hour to complete their quiz.

Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie Soules, explained in an interview that, “The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show. The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests. This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world. This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.”

Receiving top honors in the Cattlemen’s Written Test Prospector I age division (age 9 and under):

1: Ryder Heter, Kan.

2: Emma Helsinger, Ohio

3: Vivian Lou Thompson, Ala.

4: Kennedy Arthur, Okla.

5: Avery Flax, Ohio

In the Cattlemen’s Written Test Prospector II age division, (10-12 years old):

1: Kimberly Holland, Okla.

2: Sheridan Soules, Okla.

3. Joshua Blakeman, Ohio

4. Addison Counts, Mo.

5. Reese Phelps, Okla.

Cattlemen’s Written Test Intermediate age division, (13 – 16 years):

1: Hannah Wetzel, Minn.

2: Victoria Thompson, Ala.

3. Samantha VanVorhis, Ohio

4. Delanie Erwin, Iowa

5. Mark Inskeep, Ind.

Cattlemen’s Written Test Senior age division, (17 -21 years) was:

1: Cameron Catrett. Ala.

2: Kimberly Boyer, Okla. 3: Murray Perkins, Tenn.

4: Tori Copeland, Texas

5: Sarah Phelps, Iowa

According to the news release: The American Shorthorn Association provides quality service and support to its members by promoting the value of Shorthorn Cattle in all aspects of the beef industry, while maintaining the integrity of the herd book and performance database. The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members. To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit www.shorthorn.org or www.juniorshorthorn.com.