Supporting ‘Fire Prevention Week’

Every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms, according to a news release from State Farm.

“That’s why State Farm agents across Ohio are teaming up with their local fire departments to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety™,’” the release stated. “This year’s campaign, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.”

This month, 165 State Farm agents in Ohio, are delivering fire prevention kits to their local fire department to help more neighbors.

“State Farm Agent Robin Fowler and Gallipolis Volunteer Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme,” the release further stated.

Additional information provided by the news release:

State Farm encourages homeowners to make fire prevention an important part of their overall home safety plan.

According to the National Fire Safety Association, 3 out of 5 home fire deaths result in fires where there are either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

The following safety tips will help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.