Competing at the national level

A local student from Southwestern Elementary recently walked away with a national championship and the Southwestern club placed eighth in the National Elementary Beta Convention.

Hayden Whitt, son of Abby and Eric Whitt, a student at Southwestern Elementary, recently participated at the National Elementary Beta Competition hosted at the Swan and Dolphin Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Hayden earned the opportunity to attend by placing at the state level this spring. While at Disney he competed against 29 other in-person acts and an unknown number of virtual submissions, in the Performing Arts-Solo, Duo, and Trio category.

After performing in the preliminary round Sunday, June 27, Hayden placed in the Top Five which gave him the opportunity to perform again at the General Session Monday evening. Hayden sang the song “Wondering” by Olivia Rodrigo and Julia Lester and accompanied himself on the piano. He was chosen as the National Elementary Beta Champion for Performing Arts-Solo, Duo, and Trio.

In addition to Hayden, Southwestern Elementary also placed eighth in the Portfolio Competition at the National Elementary Beta Convention.

Beta Club members worked together, under the guidance of Mrs. Tina Johnson, Beta Club advisor, to build their portfolio.

Southwestern has been recognized as a Beta Club School of Distinction the last two years.

In addition to Hayden Whitt’s recognition, Southwestern Elementary also placed eighth in the Portfolio Competition at the National Elementary Beta Convention. Southwestern has been recognized as a Beta Club School of Distinction the last two years. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.10-Beta1.jpg In addition to Hayden Whitt’s recognition, Southwestern Elementary also placed eighth in the Portfolio Competition at the National Elementary Beta Convention. Southwestern has been recognized as a Beta Club School of Distinction the last two years. Courtesy Hayden Whitt, son of Abby and Eric Whitt, a student at Southwestern Elementary, performs “Wondering” by Olivia Rodrigo and Julia Lester. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.10-Beta2.jpg Hayden Whitt, son of Abby and Eric Whitt, a student at Southwestern Elementary, performs “Wondering” by Olivia Rodrigo and Julia Lester. Courtesy Hayden Whitt was chosen as the National Elementary Beta Champion for Performing Arts-Solo, Duo, and Trio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.10-Beta3.jpg Hayden Whitt was chosen as the National Elementary Beta Champion for Performing Arts-Solo, Duo, and Trio. Courtesy