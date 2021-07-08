RACO plans upcoming events

RACINE — The Racine Area Community Organization held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 22, at the Kathryn Hart community room. Tonja Hunter offered the prayer before our meal.

To start the meeting scholarship recipient, Norman Smith, was in attendance. He received the RACO scholarship ($1,000) and the Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship ($500) and checks were presented to him. Secretary and Treasurer reports were presented and approved. In old business, the RACO food drive was held May 1, and all proceeds were given to Meigs Cooperative Parish. The RACO spring yard sale in May 2021 was very successful. RACO is so thankful for all the donations they receive and for the many volunteers who help. All proceeds from yard sales go toward scholarships for Southern High School graduates each year.

In new business, RACO voted to give $400 to the Racine Fire Department for the fireworks and to donate $150 toward helping with frog jump prizes. RACO planned to participate in the July 4th parade and donate to help with parade prizes. The parade prizes were sponsored by Home National Bank, Forest Run Ready Mix, RACO, AB&T Auto, Gina Hart Hill, Dr. Douglas and Tonja Hunter, and Racine Optometric Clinic.

The parade winners were as follows: Floats: first place, Racine First Baptist Church; second place, Racine United Methodist Church; third place, Racine Party in the Park. Antique Tractors: first place, Keith Bentz (Farmall M); second place. Jerry Hall (Farmall C); third place, Travis Hart (John Deere B). Antique vehicles: first place, Dale Hart; second place, Dennis Richard; third place, Lee Richards. Golf cart/ATV/UTV: first place, Brenda Stalnker; second place, Tim, Brittany, and Chesney Sands; third place, Malaki Durham and Kiley Arnold. Bicycle: first place, Landen Lane. Walking unit: first place, Southern High School Band. Horses: first place, Sarah Dunfee; second place, Tammy Stansberry.

RACO’s Fall Yard Sale is set for September 2, 3, and 4 at Star Mill Park. Donations are now being accepted. You may contact Tonja Hunter (740) 508-0044, Sherry Werry (740)416-1324, or Kim Romine (740) 992-2067 or (740) 992-7079.

Next, RACO voted to give $1,000 to Party in the Park which is scheduled for September 10-12. RACO games are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Syracuse Community Center. Mayor Scott Hill was in attendance to update RACO members about projects and improvements that are being planned for our town. “We appreciate our mayor and his support,” stated RACO members. The meeting was closed with the Pledge to the Flag led by Ron Russell. Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at the Kathryn Hart Community Room at Southern High School. New members are always welcome.

Information submitted by RACO.