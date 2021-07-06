Supporting local military personnel

Beau Sang’s State Farm Insurance recently held a competition among staff with the winner receiving a $500 donation to the charity of their choice.

The team member who received the most “likes” on Facebook won the prize with Wade Jarrell walking away a winner, as did River Cities Military Family Support Community.

Jarrell, currently in the U.S. Army National Guard, chose to donate the prize money to the group.

According to a news release from River Cities’ volunteers, Jarrell had received boxes from the organization when he was deployed, saying, it “meant so much to hear from people back home.”

River Cities Military Family Support is comprised of family members of current soldiers living in the Gallia, Mason and Meigs communities. The group of volunteers supports soldiers by sending boxes when deployed, as well as letters and gift cards to soldiers serving stateside.

The organization currently has the names of about 60 soldiers they support with gifts from “home.”

Information submitted by River Cities Military Family Support Community.