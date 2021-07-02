PVH ‘Employees of the Month’ announced

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has announced the Customer Service Employees of the Month as Amanda Lewis from the laboratory department, Kevin Halley from the laundry department, and Allison Pelletier from the food service department, for March, April and May, respectively.

“The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital,” a news release from PVH stated.

Lewis has been employed with PVH since September 2018 as a phlebotomist.

“Amanda was nominated by a family who had a very sick family member in ICU with COVID,” stated the release. “When Amanda went to the ICU to draw blood on the patient, she would face time the patient’s family so they could see and speak with their loved one. The family said this meant the world to them and they wanted us to know how much Amanda went above and beyond for them.”

Halley has been employed with PVH since March 1991 as a laundry attendant.

“Kevin was nominated by another employee who was having tests done,” stated the release. “On her way to a procedure, she was having trouble breathing and her heart was racing. Kevin walked by, immediately stopping to see if she needed help and found her a wheelchair. He later even stopped by to see if she made it to where she was going and to see if she needed further assistance.”

Pelletier has been employed with PVH since March 2011 as a food service assistant.

“Alison was nominated because she is always friendly, courteous and does whatever she can for the customers who visit the cafeteria,” stated the release. “She will frequently work two positions at the same time to make sure the customers are taken care of and the cafeteria operates as it should. She is conscientious, hardworking and is always ready to take on any task that needs to be done. She has repeatedly worked on her scheduled days off and has a perfect attendance record. Even during these challenging times she has maintained a positive attitude and has not missed a step in aiding customers and fellow employees.”

As part of the recognition, the three employees each received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. They will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

Information provided by PVH.

Kevin Halley is pictured with Tony Hempill, housekeeping manager, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_pvh-halley.jpg Kevin Halley is pictured with Tony Hempill, housekeeping manager, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. PVH | Courtesy Amanda Lewis is pictured with Mitch Smith, adm. director of Laboratory Services, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_pvh-lewis.jpg Amanda Lewis is pictured with Mitch Smith, adm. director of Laboratory Services, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. PVH | Courtesy Alison Pelletier is pictured with John Bibbee, director of Support Services, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_pvh-pelletier.jpg Alison Pelletier is pictured with John Bibbee, director of Support Services, and Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. PVH | Courtesy