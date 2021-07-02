College news and notes

Ohio University students win competitive Air Force ROTC scholarship

ATHENS — Ohio University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 650 announced the awarding of In-College Scholarships to two cadets who are pursuing degrees in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Jasson Aguilera, a sophomore from Ironton, Ohio, is an aviation major. Brady Taylor, a junior from Gallipolis, Ohio, is an aviation flight and aviation management double major.

Taylor has been selected for the Commander’s In-College Scholarship, a highly selective scholarship awarded to a single cadet each semester. He said he was humbled and grateful to be chosen for the Commander’s In-College Scholarship.

“There has been a lot of hard work put in up to this point but receiving this award has motivated me to push harder,” Taylor said. “It is now not only my goal to be the best version of myself I can be, but also my responsibility so that I can exemplify one of the Air Force’s core values, that is, ‘Excellence in all we do.’”

Aguilera competed with 814 first- and second-year cadets representing the 145 Air Force ROTC detachments across the country and was one of only 73 cadets to be selected for the competitive national In-College Scholarship.

“Receiving the Air Force ROTC scholarship is a huge blessing and an encouragement to keep pushing myself to accomplish all my goals,” Aguilera said. “This distinction reflects all the hard work that I have put in but also all the generosity Detachment 650 has shown to me.”

“Cadets Taylor and Aguilera have worked extremely hard over the last year,” Lt. Col. Mark Enriques, detachment commander, said. “They have demonstrated the high-degree of character and excellence we are looking for in our future military officers. Seeing cadets’ dedication rewarded like this is the best part of my job.”

The ROTC In-College Scholarships cover full tuition and fees, $900 per year for books, and a monthly stipend for the cadets’ remaining college career. Recipients are selected based on their academic standing, physical fitness assessment scores, ranking among peers, and officer potential.

Pullins graduates from Marietta College with a Bachelor of Arts degree

MARIETTA — Laura Pullins of Long Bottom, Ohio, was among more than 175 students who received diplomas at Marietta College’s 184th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 1, in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Pullins completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Special Education/Elementary Dual Prep and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Pullins, a graduate of Eastern High School, was recognized for being in the following honor societies: Alpha Lambda Delta.

Mike Salvino ‘87, President and CEO of DXC Technology, delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2021.

99 inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, 7 receive Wolfe Awards

ATHENS, — Ninety-nine highly accomplished juniors and seniors were inducted into Ohio University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa this spring, and seven students shared the Thomas A. Wolfe Award, a cash prize for highest GPA among the 2021 inductees.

Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest and most important academic honor society in the United States. Founded in 1776, the society recognizes undergraduates who have demonstrated exemplary academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. Only 10% of U.S. colleges and universities have Phi Beta Kappa chapters. These chapters select the top 10% of their arts and sciences graduates to join, making PBK membership one of the most prestigious honors a student can receive. The Lambda of Ohio Chapter was chartered in 1928.

Inductees were juniors and seniors from four OHIO colleges: College of Arts and Sciences, College of Fine Arts, College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Honors Tutorial College, as well as the Center for International Studies. They join the ranks of esteemed Phi Beta Kappa members, which include 17 U.S. presidents, 42 U.S Supreme Court justices, and over 150 Nobel laureates.

Dr. Paul Milazzo, associate professor of history and PBK Lambda of Ohio Chapter president, noted that this year’s 84% acceptance rate was the chapter’s all-time best.

“PBK is indebted to Jenny Klein, assistant dean for success and persistence, for her tireless and creative outreach efforts on the organization’s behalf,” Milazzo said. “I also want to recognize President Emeritus M. Duane Nellis, who set the standard for paying student PBK initiation fees out of funds from his office beginning in 2018. His generosity has helped to ensure that all those who merit Phi Beta Kappa membership can claim it without financial hardship and underscores Ohio University’s commitment to academic excellence.”

Local 2021 Phi Beta Kappa Initiates include:

Colton Ryan Campbell of Gallipolis, Ohio

Daniel Ryan Dunfee of Racine, Ohio

Katelyn Mitchem of Rio Grande, Ohio

The lone local Thomas A. Wolfe Awardee was Daniel Dunfee.

Daniel Dunfee ‘22 is an Eagle Scout from Racine, Ohio. He is majoring in Spanish in the College of Arts and Sciences and geological sciences in the Honors Tutorial College. He received the Damian Nance Distinguished Professor Scholarship and the Travis C. Middleman Scholarship from the Geological Sciences Department. He has been conducting research with Dr. Larry Witmer in the WitmerLab for two years on an honor thesis examining changes in growth in Jurassic dinosaurs.

More than 175 students graduate from Marietta College in May

MARIETTA — More than 175 Marietta College seniors graduated and received their degrees during the 184th Commencement at Marietta College on May 1, 2021. The following local students were among the graduates:

Jalea Caldwell of Oak Hill, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Caldwell is also a graduate of Oak Hill High School.

Courtney Wears of Coolville, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training. Wears is also a graduate of Belpre High School.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college.

Area students named to Muskingum University President’s List

NEW CONCORD — The following students have been named to the Spring 2021 President’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Elizabeth Nease of Pomeroy and Kamryn Smith of Racine.

To be named to the President’s List, students must earn a term GPA of 3.90 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.