Emblem Club officers recognized

The Gallipolis Emblem Club #199 recently held its installation of new officers.
According to a submission on behalf of the club:
Beth Stewart was shown appreciation for her service as president. She served for two years because COVID-19 created hardships that motivated Stewart to step up and remain in the position.
Tammi Sommer was warmly welcomed as the new Emblem Club president. Distinguished club officers from around Ohio were also in attendance.
Pictured is Beth Stewart, outgoing president of Gallipolis Emblem Club #199.
Pictured is Tammi Sommer, incoming president of Gallipolis Emblem Club #199.