College News and Notes

Marshall University announces spring President’s List

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University recently announced it’s Spring 2021 President’s List.

To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours. Marshall has nearly 900 students included in this category for Spring 2021.

Local student’s named to the President’s List include the following:

Gallipolis, Ohio — Joshua B. Davis, Joshua A. Grube, Kirsten L. Hesson, Marcie F. Kessinger, Brianna D. Miller, Bethany H. Purdum, and Reece W. Thomas;

Racine, Ohio — Baylee P. Grueser;

Rutland, Ohio — Paige R. Dill;

Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. — Karson E. Bonecutter, Peyton S. Hughes, and Kendra L. Williams;

Glenwood, W.Va. — Sarah F. Smith;

Leon, W.Va. — Hayley E. Russell, Khori L. Rutter, and Savannah J. Ward;

Letart, W.Va. — Karissa L. Cochran;

Mason, W.Va. — Aaron Clarke, Krista N. Clay, Abram X. Pauley, and Braden L. Petry;

New Haven, W.Va. — Avery M. King and Johannah D. Standridge;

Point Pleasant, W.Va. — Monica J. Cook, Caroline F. Foreman, Grace E. Haddox, Jovone D. Johnson, Kassidy A. Jordan, Izabella J. King, Christopher S. Pinkerton, Heidi M. Rainey, Shawn M. Sexton, Peyton E. Taylor, and Cohen W. Yates;

Southside, W.Va. — Samantha R. Birchfield and Jacob R. Shull

Marshall University announces spring Dean’s List

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University recently announced it’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours. Marshall has more than 1,800 students included in this category for Spring 2021.

Local student’s named to the Dean’s List include the following:

Bidwell, Ohio — Josie M. Jones;

Crown City, Ohio — Damon L. Hill, Jacob D. Rankin, and Macenzie A. Simmons;

Gallipolis, Ohio — Miranda D. Bennett, Corinne J. Boyer, Garrett R. Burns, Benjamin L. Cox, Abigail S. Cremeans, Karen L. Deel, Jie Lu Dong, Olivia J. Harrison, Allison M. McGhee, Dekota A. Metzler, Elisjsha D. Miller, Katie M. Westfall, Michaela D. Williams, and Jenna E. Wood;

Ironton, Ohio — Brady Doyle;

Long Bottom, Ohio — Addie E. McDaniel;

Portland, Ohio — Emily E. Hall;

Racine, Ohio — Valerie M. Hamm;

Vinton, Ohio — Thomas S. Hamilton;

Apple Grove, W.Va. — Marlee K. Bruner, Eric L. Carver, Tara B. Johnson, Andrew M. McComas, and Emmie M. Waugh;

Ashton, W.Va. — Heather M. Harris, Sydnee E. Holley, and Samantha J. Saunders;

Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. — Hannah N. Blain, Kenlee D. Bonecutter, Christopher Ellison Jr., Kaydean A. Eta, Mark A. Oliver, Zoe L. Pearson, and Jenna M. Snyder;

Glenwood, W.Va. — Christopher M. Grose, Mackenzie F. Mount, Korah U. Runyon, Charles M. Simpson, and Holly L. Spurlock;

Hartford, W.Va. — Brodee S. Howard ;

Henderson, W.Va. — Tristan M. Pearson;

Leon, W.Va. — Autumn R. Lambert, MicKayla J. Norville, and Shyanna L. Utterback;

Letart, W.Va. — Braedon R. Bumgarner, Brandon C. Duncan, Tanner R. King, Tammy Snyder, and Matthew R. Wood,

Mason, W.Va. — Philip W. Hoffman, Tanner R. McDaniel, Tori E. Robinson, and Zachary T. Roush;

New Haven, W.Va. — Nicholas R. Roe;

Point Pleasant, W.Va. — Victoria M. Allensworth, Lauren J. Bates, Delaney Bronosky, Jacob L. Bryant, Nicole R. Burt, Andrea L. Dalton, Isaac J. Daniels, Austin L. Detty, Blake A. Diddle, Cheyenne R. Durst, Amber E. Hatfield, Ethan L. Herdman, Charles B. Hill, Rylee D. Holland, Jiya Khatiwada, Joseph G. Killingsworth, Nathan S. Lloyd, Dylan L. Lunsford, Eddie M. Mayes, Haley M. Milhoan, Morgan R. Miller, Sydnee I. Moore, Lacie G. Mullins, Leigh A. Musgrave, Cason C. Payne, Revanna M. Preston, Carlee J. Sang, Dedric K. Silva, Nicholas P. Smith, Carson M. Taylor, Autumn P. Trent, Ronald L. Wickline, Douglas E. Workman, and Cole M. Young;

Soouthside, W.Va. — Kirsten C. Abrams;

West Columbia, W.Va. — Amy L. Jividen and Cassandra L. Roach

Coon earns Dean’s List Recognition at OWU

DELAWARE — Hunter Coon of Vinton, Ohio, has been named to the 2021 spring semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan and its academics at www.owu.edu/academics.

Freed-Hardeman University announces President’s, Dean’s Lists

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 spring semester.

To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

Hannah McAnulty, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was named to the President’s List. McAnulty is earning a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Smittle earns a spot on the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — 898 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester, including Ty Smittle, a Sociology major from Bidwell, Ohio.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Jackson named to Dean’s List at MVNU

MOUNT VERNON, OHIO – Matthew Jackson has been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Jackson, a sophomore majoring in Accounting, has attained the dean’s list for the Spring time. He is a 2019 graduate of Meigs High School, and the son of Tricia Adams of Racine, Ohio, and David Jackson of Gallipolis, Ohio.

Marietta announces students on Dean’s High Honors List

MARIETTA — About 160 Marietta College students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s High Honors List:

Allison Hanstine of Pomeroy, Ohio, is majoring in Sports Medicine and is a graduate of Meigs High School.

Elizabeth Hoover of Gallipolis, Ohio, is majoring in Music Education and Vocal Performance and is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Laura Pullins of Long Bottom, Ohio, is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual Degree and is a graduate of Eastern High School.

Marietta announces students on Dean’s List for Spring 2021

MARIETTA — About 100 Marietta College students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List:

Jalea Caldwell of Oak Hill, Ohio, is majoring in Psychology and is a graduate of Oak Hill High School.

Breanna Zirkle of Pomeroy, Ohio, is majoring in Mathematics and is a graduate of Meigs High School.