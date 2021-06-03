Graduates from masonry program recognized

RIO GRANDE — Buckeye Hills Career Center, in partnership with Lang Masonry, recently announced nine student graduates have completed the program. In addition, six graduates have accepted employment through Lang Masonry.

These students completed this free program through Buckeye Hills Adult Education Department.

According to a news release from the school, “Buckeye Hills’ Award Winning career path programs emphasize in-demand jobs, ensuring that program graduates have the career and life skills necessary to compete in local job markets, without holding a large debt that is often incurred from other types of post-secondary institutions.”

For more information on programs offered through Buckeye Hills Career Center, visit our website at buckeyehills.net or call 740-245-5334.