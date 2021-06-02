RACO presents scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) presented its annual scholarships during a banquet held on May 25.
The RACO Scholarships also include a number of memorial and other scholarships which have been created by friends and family members in honor of loved ones.
A total of $21,220 in scholarships were awarded to Southern Class of 2021 graduates during the banquet.
Scholarships were as follows:
RACO Scholarship ($1,000 each) — Arrow Drummer, Claire Bradbury, Natalie Harrison, David Shaver, Jayden Johnson, Kyler Rogers, Caelin Seth, Natalie Harris, Norman Smith and Abigail Rizer;
Jim Adams Memorial ($500) — Abigail Rizer;
Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial ($600) — Caelin Seth;
Racine Enginuity ($500) — Ryan Laudermilt;
Vinas Lee Educational ($1,000 each) — Arrow Drummer and Jayden Johnson;
Jean Alkire Memorial ($300) — Kyler Rogers;
Jean Alkire Memorial (Littlefield) ($500) — Natalie Harris;
Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Natalie Harrison, Abigail Rizer, Jayden Johnson;
Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) —Norman Smith, Caelin Seth, Natalie Harris, Ethan Mullen;
Frank & Delores Cleland Memorial ($1,000 each) — Jayden Johnson and Ethan Mullen;
Helping Hands Scholarship ($500) — Caelin Seth;
Miss Suzanne Memorial ($300) — Kyler Rogers;
Roy & Alice Adkins Educational ($500) — Natalie Harris.