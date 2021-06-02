Posted on by

RACO presents scholarships


Staff Report

RACO Scholarship recipients included (back row) David Shaver, Kyler Rogers, Arrow Drummer, Jayden Johnson, (front row) Claire Bradbury, Natalie Harrison, Natalie Harris, Caelin Seth, Abigail Rizer. Absent: Norman Smith.

Bill Whitlock | Courtesy photo

Ryan Laudermilt received the Racine Enginuity Scholarship.


Bill Whitlock | Courtesy photo

Dale Hart speaks during the RACO Scholarship banquet.


Bill Whitlock | Courtesy photo

RACINE — The Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) presented its annual scholarships during a banquet held on May 25.

The RACO Scholarships also include a number of memorial and other scholarships which have been created by friends and family members in honor of loved ones.

A total of $21,220 in scholarships were awarded to Southern Class of 2021 graduates during the banquet.

Scholarships were as follows:

RACO Scholarship ($1,000 each) — Arrow Drummer, Claire Bradbury, Natalie Harrison, David Shaver, Jayden Johnson, Kyler Rogers, Caelin Seth, Natalie Harris, Norman Smith and Abigail Rizer;

Jim Adams Memorial ($500) — Abigail Rizer;

Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial ($600) — Caelin Seth;

Racine Enginuity ($500) — Ryan Laudermilt;

Vinas Lee Educational ($1,000 each) — Arrow Drummer and Jayden Johnson;

Jean Alkire Memorial ($300) — Kyler Rogers;

Jean Alkire Memorial (Littlefield) ($500) — Natalie Harris;

Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Natalie Harrison, Abigail Rizer, Jayden Johnson;

Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) —Norman Smith, Caelin Seth, Natalie Harris, Ethan Mullen;

Frank & Delores Cleland Memorial ($1,000 each) — Jayden Johnson and Ethan Mullen;

Helping Hands Scholarship ($500) — Caelin Seth;

Miss Suzanne Memorial ($300) — Kyler Rogers;

Roy & Alice Adkins Educational ($500) — Natalie Harris.

