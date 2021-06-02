RACO presents scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) presented its annual scholarships during a banquet held on May 25.

The RACO Scholarships also include a number of memorial and other scholarships which have been created by friends and family members in honor of loved ones.

A total of $21,220 in scholarships were awarded to Southern Class of 2021 graduates during the banquet.

Scholarships were as follows:

RACO Scholarship ($1,000 each) — Arrow Drummer, Claire Bradbury, Natalie Harrison, David Shaver, Jayden Johnson, Kyler Rogers, Caelin Seth, Natalie Harris, Norman Smith and Abigail Rizer;

Jim Adams Memorial ($500) — Abigail Rizer;

Clarence and Ruth Bradford Memorial ($600) — Caelin Seth;

Racine Enginuity ($500) — Ryan Laudermilt;

Vinas Lee Educational ($1,000 each) — Arrow Drummer and Jayden Johnson;

Jean Alkire Memorial ($300) — Kyler Rogers;

Jean Alkire Memorial (Littlefield) ($500) — Natalie Harris;

Carl B. Weese Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) — Natalie Harrison, Abigail Rizer, Jayden Johnson;

Kathryn Hart Memorial Scholarship ($500 each) —Norman Smith, Caelin Seth, Natalie Harris, Ethan Mullen;

Frank & Delores Cleland Memorial ($1,000 each) — Jayden Johnson and Ethan Mullen;

Helping Hands Scholarship ($500) — Caelin Seth;

Miss Suzanne Memorial ($300) — Kyler Rogers;

Roy & Alice Adkins Educational ($500) — Natalie Harris.

RACO Scholarship recipients included (back row) David Shaver, Kyler Rogers, Arrow Drummer, Jayden Johnson, (front row) Claire Bradbury, Natalie Harrison, Natalie Harris, Caelin Seth, Abigail Rizer. Absent: Norman Smith. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.3-RACO-1.jpg RACO Scholarship recipients included (back row) David Shaver, Kyler Rogers, Arrow Drummer, Jayden Johnson, (front row) Claire Bradbury, Natalie Harrison, Natalie Harris, Caelin Seth, Abigail Rizer. Absent: Norman Smith. Bill Whitlock | Courtesy photo https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.3-Ethan-Mullen.jpg Bill Whitlock | Courtesy photo Ryan Laudermilt received the Racine Enginuity Scholarship. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.3-Ryan-Laudermilt.jpg Ryan Laudermilt received the Racine Enginuity Scholarship. Bill Whitlock | Courtesy photo Dale Hart speaks during the RACO Scholarship banquet. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.3-RACO-2.jpg Dale Hart speaks during the RACO Scholarship banquet. Bill Whitlock | Courtesy photo