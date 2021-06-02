Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship awarded

The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship was recently awarded. This year’s recipient of the $2,000 scholarship is Matthew Jackson of Racine. Jackson was a 2019 graduate of Meigs High School and is attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Any Meigs High School senior or graduate attending college, who has lettered in track or cross country a minimum of two years in high school, is eligible to receive the scholarship for a maximum of two years.

The winner was chosen on the basis of character, extra curricular activities, academic performance and other accomplishments ensuring potential success in college and in post college life.

Information provided by the Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship.