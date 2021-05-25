Program to honor veterans Sunday

First Baptist Church, 1100 Fourth Ave., Gallipolis, will host its annual observance to honor all who have served, and are currently serving their country, at 9 a.m., this Sunday.

“America, Land of the Free, Because of the Brave” is this year’s theme. Col. Jeff Settle will be there’s year’s special speaker.

In addition to recognizing all veterans in attendance, the service will include a presentation of several flags representing the United States, Prisoners of War, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

According to a news release from the church, “Pastor Young invites all area veterans to attend the service where they will receive a free gift. This Memorial Day service is impressive with presentations of flags, patriotic music, and recognition of our U.S. Military.”