Gallia Academy Alumni Association Scholarships

The Gallia Academy High School Alumni Association recently announced its scholarship recipients for the 2021 Gallia Academy Alumni Association Scholarship.

The scholarship recipients were William Cooper Davis, who plans to attend Ohio University, and Madison Petro, who plans to attend University of Rio Grande.

Applicants were required to have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and plan to enter a college/university/institution of higher learning that is accredited by the North Central Association or similar association in the Fall of 2021. Scholarship decisions were based primarily on academic accomplishments, involvement in civic and extracurricular activities, and financial need. Each of the scholarship recipients will receive a $1,000 award sent to his or her chosen university.